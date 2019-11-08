Orvin Yatckoske, 81, Pierz/Morrill

June 21, 1938 - November 6, 2019

Orvin Yatckoske, 81 year old resident of Pierz/Morrill died Wednesday, November 6 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Church in Little Falls. A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. on Thursday at the church. A private family burial will be held at a later time.

Orvin Burnell Yatckoske was born on June 21, 1938 on Morrill Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Orvin Frank and Cresence (Dahman) Yatckoske. He attended school in Foley and graduated from Foley High School. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Tuller on February 13, 1960 in Little Falls, MN. The couple made their home in Blaine, MN for 40 years. Orvin worked for the Toro Company in the Experimental Department. After retiring the couple moved to Morrill Township, Morrison County right across the road from where Orvin grew up. He loved being in the woods, gardening, cutting wood but most of all he loved his family. Orvin organized and started the book exchange library at Trails Edge in Buckman, MN. Orvin and Mary Lou where members of First United Church in Little Falls, MN.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Lou of Morrill, MN; children, Rhonda (Mike) LaDousire, Thomas (Jackie) Yatkoske and Steven (Jackie) Yatkoske; 7 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, three brothers and a granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the First United Church Roofing Fund.

The arrangements for Orvin are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls, MN.