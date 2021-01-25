Orville W. McCormick, 85, St. Cloud

May 14, 1935 - January 20, 2021

Orville W. McCormick, age 85, passed away Wednesday, January 20th, at his home surrounded by his family. A Private Family Memorial Service will take place at 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 6, 2021 at the Foley Funeral Home. Rev. Bev Brock will officiate. Burial will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery. Service with Dignity proved by the Foley Funeral Home.

Orville William McCormick born May 14, 1935 in Ronneby, Minnesota to Basil and Pearl McCormick. He married Edna (Olson) McCormick on June 23, 1954. They were married for 65 years at Lakin Community Church in Hillman, Minnesota.

Orville was a very hard working man and formally worked for Gene Keehr, Wiltgen Trucking, owned McCormick Drywall, owned McCormick Oil Co., and ended his career driving truck for Amcon Block of St. Cloud. He was always willing to give a helping hand for anyone that needed it.

He proudly served as a volunteer fireman for the Foley Fire Department for 25 years. He enjoyed traveling in his motor home with his wife and family, camping, snowmobiling, fishing, and hunting. Most of all, he loved getting together with his entire family. Through it all, he knew God was with him and he learned to trust in The Lord.

He is survived by his wife Edna (Olson) McCormick of St. Cloud and two children Cindy Kiffmeyer of St. Cloud and Pam (Donnie) Talmage of Amery, Wisconsin; six grandchildren, Brandon, Lana (Jesse), Shana, Josh, Terry, and Bristy and 10 great -grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Pearl; son, Terry; sister, Issie; and niece, Susan.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Orville’s memory are asked to consider donating to the charity of American Cancer Society, Shiners Hospital for Children, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The surviving family would like to express gratefulness and appreciation to the staff of The Coborn Cancer Center, CentraCare Home Healthcare and Hospice, Dr. Kevin Stiles of Foley Medical Center, and Nurse Lilian at The St. Cloud Hospital.