Orval Fleck Jr., 63, Burnsville

April 8, 1960 - October 16, 2023

Orval Fleck Jr., age 63 of Burnsville, passed away unexpectedly on October 16, 2023 at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 23, 2023 at Bethaney Lutheran Church in Ramey. Rev. Paul Cloeter will officiate and burial will take place at Lone Pine Cemetery, rural Hillman. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Sunday, October 22, 2023 at the Foley Funeral home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Monday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Orval Fred Fleck Jr., was born April 8, 1960 in Milaca, Minnesota to Orval Sr., and Rose (Andrews)

Fleck. He lived most of his life in the metro area and worked for Prospect Foundry in Minneapolis for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He liked smoking meats and making jerky. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, Burnsville and their children: Melissa (Jesse) Dahl, Fergus Falls; Nicole Fleck, Burnsville; Sara (Brandon) Kelley, Rochester and grandchildren, Henry, Adrianna and Lillian Dahl and Molly Kelley as well as brothers and sister; Jeff, Howie and Helen Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Sam Fleck.