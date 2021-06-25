Orrin “Bob” R. Ormson, 73, Sartell

March 9, 1948 - June 24, 2021

Private family services will be for Orrin “Bob” R. Ormson, 73, of Sartell, who passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Bob was born on March 9, 1948 to Clayton and Lucille (Jelinick) Waldorf in Bayfield, WI. He was later adopted by Oscar and Ruth Ormson. Bob graduated from Park Rapids High School. He served in the Vietnam War from 1967-1970 as a helicopter crew chief. He married Joyce Potts on April 7, 1973. Bob enjoyed working at Graco Inc. in Rogers where he was a tool and die maker for many years. He was very proud of the products he was able to produce during his career. Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his miniature Poodle, Sophie. He was an outspoken person who had a tough exterior but a kind inside. Bob was able to have a conversation with anyone and was a bright person who was very good with numbers. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Ormson; children, Sean (Ronda) Ormson of Forest Lake, Karen (Jake) McAllister of Sandstone and Renee Ormson of St. Cloud; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and siblings, Sally, Elizabeth, and Jeff.

He is preceded in death by his biological and adoptive parents.