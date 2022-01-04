[OPINION] Should the Vikings Keep Mike Zimmer as Head Coach?

The Vikings lost 37-10 at Green Bay against the Packers Sunday night to drop to 7-9. Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program listeners weighed in on whether head coach Mike Zimmer should stay or go. Listeners appeared to be split with listener Mike saying the Vikings should keep Zimmer because of his past success with the organization. Listener Tom thinks it's time to make a change and also would like to see General Manager Rick Spielman gone.

The Vikings have won just 7 games each of the last 2 seasons with one game remaining this season. Zimmer is 3rd all-time in win percentage among head coaches with the Minnesota Vikings at .576. Only Bud Grant (6.32) and Denny Green (.610) have better winning percentages.