Souhan; Zimmer Out-Coached Payton [PODCAST]

The Vikings won 26-20 at New Orleans in the NFC Wildcard playoffs Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan was there. He joined me on WJON today. He thought the defense, the play of Dalvin Cook and some clutch plays from Kirk Cousins were big for the Vikings but he also thought Mike Zimmer out-coached Saints coach Sean Payton. Listen to our conversation below.

The Gopher men's basketball team won by 9 over Northwestern Sunday night. Jim says this was a game they had to win especially with the tough schedule they have coming up.

The Timberwolves beat a bad Cleveland team Sunday night. Jim is impressed with the play of Gorgui Dieng.