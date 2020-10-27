Souhan; Zimmer/Spielman Didn’t Find the Right QB [PODCAST]

The Vikings are 1-5 and could be looking to make more trades before the trade deadline Tuesday November 3. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says he has concerns about the job security of Head Coach Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman. He says Danielle Hunter doesn't appear to be happy with his contract, Harrison Smith's name has been linked to trade rumors and the Vikings under Zimmer/Spielman just never really solved the quarterback issue.

Mike Zimmer signed a 3-year contract extension with the Vikings in July is is coming off a season which saw the Vikings advance to the NFC Divisional round before falling to the San Francisco 49ers. Jim says the Vikings' salary cap issues and a 1-5 start is leading to a number of issues.

The Gopher men's basketball team has submitted an eligibility waiver for 6'7 transfer Both Gach. Jim says the NCAA should grant him eligibility due to Gach coming home during the pandemic.

The NCAA is asking colleges to test their athletes 3 times per week. Jim says it's tough to say if Division II and Division III schools can afford to make that possible.