Souhan; Vikings Will Stick With Cousins, Zimmer [PODCAST]

The Vikings are committed to quarterback Kirk Cousins and head coach Mike Zimmer in 2021. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says The Vikings have Mike Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman locked into 2 more years and Cousins is also under contract from 2021 and 2022. Jim says the Vikings won't be looking for a quarterback high in the draft because of needs elsewhere like offensive line and in the defensive backfield. Souhan says with injured players Eric Kendricks, Danielle Hunter, and Mike Hughes and Michael Pierce who opted out due to Covid-19 set to return next season that don't have as many needs as a typical 7-9 team.

The Gopher men's basketball team posted another win over a ranked opponent with a 77-60 win over #25 Ohio State Sunday night. Jim says the Gophers proving to be a viable top 25 team. He says Liam Robbins played really well and the team is gaining chemistry and playing solid team defense.

The Gopher women's basketball team earned their first Big Ten win in overtime over Wisconsin Sunday. Jim says they looked like a completely different team.

The Timberwolves lost their 4th straight game of the season Sunday night at home against Denver. Jim says the Wolves collapsed in the 4th quarter and that collapse looked like how they played in the previous 3 games. Jim says the Wolves seemed to play worse when point guard D'Angelo Russell was on the court.