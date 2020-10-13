Souhan; Zimmer’s Job is Safe [PODCAST]

The Vikings are off to a 1-4 start after falling 27-26 at Seattle Sunday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Mike Zimmer signed a 3-year contract extension in July. Jim says Zimmer is in no danger of losing his job despite the slow start this season. He says Zimmer and the Vikings advanced to the NFC Divisional playoffs last season and Zimmer has time to get this teams back on track this season or next season.

The Vikings are saying that Dalvin Cook's groin injury isn't serious. Jim says he trusts that but he isn't sure if the Vikings will hold Cook out for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Jim says the solid play of backup running back Alexander Mattison may play a role in Cook's availability.

Twins short stop Jorge Polanco underwent surgery on his injured ankle this week. Jim says it was apparent during the season that the injury was impacting Polanco at the plate.

The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a 2-year contract to avoid salary arbitration. Jim says Kahkonen is depth behind top goalies Cam Talbot and Alex Stalock.

The Rays and Astros continue their American League Championship Series tonight at 7:40 with Tampa Bay leading the series 2 games to none. Jim says the Rays do a great job developing pitching and that's how they've been able to compete with the Yankees and Red Sox.