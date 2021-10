The Vikings lost 14-7 at home against the Cleveland Browns Sunday to drop to 1-3. Head Coach Mike Zimmer has a coaching record of 65-48-1 including a 2-3 record in the playoffs with the Vikings. The Vikings were 7-9 in 2020 and missed the playoffs and have a hole to dig out of this season. The Vikings have lost 3 games this season by 1 possession each.

The Vikings will host the Detroit Lions Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m.