Sidewalks and bike lanes can be found throughout many Central Minnesota neighborhoods but do we have enough? Today on WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday program many listeners weighed in on the issue. Concerns were raised on the south side of St. Cloud on Cooper Avenue from County Road 75 to 22nd Street where there is no curb and gutter. Another concern on the southside is the lack of sidewalk on 22nd street south with vehicles traveling at a higher rate of speed.

Get our free mobile app

Some listeners had praise for the north side of St. Cloud where they have more sidewalks within neighborhoods. That listener said they have sidewalks on both sides of the street and likes to walk in the Seberger Park Neighborhood.

Take a listen to today's 2-Cent Tuesday program below. WJON's 2-Cent Tuesday airs from 8:10-10 a.m. Tuesdays. Tune in to WJON's What Up Wednesday tomorrow from 9:10-10.

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Segment 4