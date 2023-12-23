One Person Seriously Hurt In Crash Friday Afternoon

MARYSVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a crash near Montrose Friday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 21-year-old Chloe Christianson of Howard Lake was going west on Highway 12 near Clementa Avenue SW when it hit a pedestrian, 41-year-old Greggory Leeman of Motley who was on the roadway.

Leeman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Christianson was not injured.

