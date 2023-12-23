One Person Seriously Hurt In Crash Friday Afternoon
MARYSVILLE TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a crash near Montrose Friday afternoon.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 21-year-old Chloe Christianson of Howard Lake was going west on Highway 12 near Clementa Avenue SW when it hit a pedestrian, 41-year-old Greggory Leeman of Motley who was on the roadway.
Leeman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. Christianson was not injured.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Giving to Anna Marie's A Holiday Tradition For One Family
- New Flower Shop Is Blomming In Little Falls
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- Little Falls Students Make a Splash for a Good Cause
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- Couple Helping Restore Downtown Little Falls One Building at a Time
- Paynesville Native Touring for Latest Novel
Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures
Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures