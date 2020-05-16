One Hurt in Crash Near Montrose

MONTROSE -- One person was hurt in a crash in Wright County Saturday morning. The incident happened just before 7:00 a.m. at Highway 12 and Clementa Avenue in Woodland Township near Montrose.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV driven by 20-year-old Skyler Howry of Montrose entered the intersection where it hit a pick-up truck hauling a tandem axle trailer that was going east on Highway 12.

Howry was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 64-year-old Troy Sandin of Waverly, was not hurt.

Authorities say they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.