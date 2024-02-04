One Person Hurt In 2nd Crash Near Willmar
WILLMAR TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Willmar Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 6:30 p.m. an SUV driven by 68-year-old Debra Jo Tonsfeldt of Blomkest, and a pickup driven by 30-year-old Kyle Hagstrom of Willmar were both going south on Highway 71 when they collided at mile marker 120.
Tonsfeldt was taken to Rice Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and Hagstrom was not hurt in the crash.
