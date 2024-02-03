One Person Hurt In Willmar Crash
Kandiyohi County (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Willmar on Friday.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:30 a.m. an SUV driven by 43-year-old Holly Hopkins of Spicer was going South on Highway 71, and a car driven by 26-year-old Erick Ruiz of Eden Valley was going east on 48th Street when they crashed in the intersection.
Ruiz was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hopkins, along with 3-passengers in her car were not hurt in the crash.
