Kandiyohi County (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash near Willmar on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 7:30 a.m. an SUV driven by 43-year-old Holly Hopkins of Spicer was going South on Highway 71, and a car driven by 26-year-old Erick Ruiz of Eden Valley was going east on 48th Street when they crashed in the intersection.

Ruiz was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Hopkins, along with 3-passengers in her car were not hurt in the crash.

