One Person Seriously Hurt In Champlin Crash
HENNEPIN COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a crash near Champlin Friday night.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:15 p.m. an SUV driven by 36-year-old Jennifer Fisher of Anoka was going North just north of Dayton Road at a bridge when it hit a pedestrian, 41-year-old Gregory Bowles of Minneapolis, who was laying in the lane.
Bowles was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Fisher was not hurt in the incident.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come Visit Freeport, MN With Us in Pictures
8 Apps Minnesota Enjoys More than Watching the Super Bowl
Apps or food we enjoy in Minnesota when watching football and more specifically during the Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Megan Zee