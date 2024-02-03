One Person Seriously Hurt In Champlin Crash

HENNEPIN COUNTY (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a crash near Champlin Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 11:15 p.m. an SUV driven by 36-year-old Jennifer Fisher of Anoka was going North just north of Dayton Road at a bridge when it hit a pedestrian, 41-year-old Gregory Bowles of Minneapolis, who was laying in the lane.

Bowles was taken to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, and Fisher was not hurt in the incident.

