One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash On Highway 10

BECKER -- A Brooklyn Park woman was taken to the hospital after her car collided with another on Highway 10 in Becker.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection with Edgewood Road. A car driven by 18-year-old Chase Savage-Heinkel of Becker was going east on Highway 10, and a car driven by 38-year-old Patricia Reyes of Brooklyn Park was going west on Edgewood.

Reyes was taken to CentraCare Hospital in Monticello with non-life threatening injuries. Savage-Heinkel was not hurt.