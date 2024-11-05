One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m.Tuesday on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

A vehicle driven by 30-year-old Kristen Krebs of Buffalo was going west on 13th Street while another vehicle driven by 78-year-old Jean Martineau of Buffalo was going south on Highway 25 when they collided.

Get our free mobile app

Martineau was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Krebs was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES