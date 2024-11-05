One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Wright County

WJON

BUFFALO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m.Tuesday on Highway 25 in Buffalo.

A vehicle driven by 30-year-old Kristen Krebs of Buffalo was going west on 13th Street while another vehicle driven by 78-year-old Jean Martineau of Buffalo was going south on Highway 25 when they collided.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Martineau was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Krebs was not hurt.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Maple Lake with Us

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON