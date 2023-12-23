One Person Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Le Sauk Township

SARTELL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Le Sauk Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened on Friday just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of 50th Avenue and Scout Drive in Le Sauk Township.

Deputies learned from witnesses on the scene a vehicle being driven by 18-year-old Ismail Hassan of Waite Park failed to yield for the flashing stop sign as he was traveling westbound on Scout Drive. Hassan went into the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Naimah Abdinuur of St. Cloud as she traveled southbound on 50th Avenue.

Hassan was treated on scene by first responders and eventually transported to the Saint Cloud Hospital.

