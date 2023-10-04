One Person Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in Elk River
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Elk River.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 169.
Two vehicles were going west on Main Street while a third vehicle was going north on the highway when they collided.
Forty-four-year-old Deanna Stevens of Big Lake was taken to Elk River Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other two drivers from Princeton and Buffalo were not hurt.
The road was wet at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not suspected.
