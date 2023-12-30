One Person Hurt In St. Michael Crash
ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after their car hit a stop light in St. Michael Friday night.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:00 p.m. a car driven by 35-year-old Gabriella Gomez was going west on Highway 241 by Lincoln Drive Northeast when it hit a traffic light.
Gomez was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come Visit Roscoe, Minnesota with Us in Pictures
Come Visit South Haven, Minnesota in Pictures