One Person Hurt In St. Michael Crash

ST. MICHAEL (WJON News) -- One person was hurt after their car hit a stop light in St. Michael Friday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol says around 10:00 p.m. a car driven by 35-year-old Gabriella Gomez was going west on Highway 241 by Lincoln Drive Northeast when it hit a traffic light.

Gomez was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

