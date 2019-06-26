One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash

BUFFALO -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle crash in Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 25 and 50th Street.

A pickup was rear-ended by a Trailblazer, causing the pickup to be hit by a Jeep Cherokee. The pickup's topper came off which was struck by a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver of the Trailblazer, 26-year-old Marcus Ojalehto of Buffalo, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.