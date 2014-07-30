MILLWOOD TOWNSHIP -- One person was air lifted to the hospital and another was taken by ambulance after a crash in Millwood Township Wednesday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 9:20 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 39 and 260th Avenue. Forty-three-year-old Jerry Toeben of Sartell was heading northbound on 260th Avenue when he went through a stop sign at County Road 39.

Deputies say 20-year-old Brittany Wolbeck hit Toeben and their vehicles went into the ditch. Wolbeck's vehicle flipped onto its roof and Toeben was ejected from his truck through the passenger side door. Both drivers were treated for their injuries at the scene and taken to Melrose Hospital.