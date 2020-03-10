One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash on Highway 10

ELK RIVER -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 6:00 p.m. Monday on westbound Highway 10 in Elk River.

Both vehicles were going in the same direction near Alpine Drive when they came into contact causing one of the vehicles to roll.

Fifty-five-year-old Steven McClanahan of Minneapolis was taken to Allina Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Twenty-four-year-old Nicole Warrick of St. Cloud was not hurt.