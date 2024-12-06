One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County

Photo: WJON

PIERZ (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 27 west of Pierz.

A Chevy Silverado driven by 56-year-old Karl Purinton of Pierz and a Chevy Uplander driven by 54-year-old Mark Brummer of Hillman were both traveling west on the highway when Brummer slowed to make a left turn onto Lake Road and was struck by Purinton's vehicle.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Brummer was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: These Nostalgic Decorations Will Bring Back the Magic of Christmas Past

From snow-in-a-can to disco ball ornaments, childhood Christmases were pure magic—and filled with buckets of glitter. Did your favorite holiday decorations make the list?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON