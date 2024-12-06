One Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
PIERZ (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on Highway 27 west of Pierz.
A Chevy Silverado driven by 56-year-old Karl Purinton of Pierz and a Chevy Uplander driven by 54-year-old Mark Brummer of Hillman were both traveling west on the highway when Brummer slowed to make a left turn onto Lake Road and was struck by Purinton's vehicle.
Brummer was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
