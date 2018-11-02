One Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash Near Albertville

ALBERTVILLE -- Authorities responded to a three vehicle crash west of Albertville Friday morning.

The incident happened just before 10:00 a.m. on westbound I-94 in Monticello Township.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 40-year-old Nathan Valek , of Monticello, was heading west on I-94 when he rear ended another vehicle, causing it to rollover in the median.

Valek's vehicle then swerved to the right and struck a third vehicle.

The driver of the second vehicle, 34-year-old Jacob Merrill of Annandale, was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the third vehicle, 71-year-old William Ciora of Medina, and Valek were not hurt.