One Hurt in Three Vehicle Crash in South St. Cloud

(Sarah Mueller, WJON)

ST. CLOUD -- Three vehicles were damaged in a crash in south St. Cloud. Police say it happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 25th Avenue South and West St. Germain Street.

Forty-year-old Benjamin Bernard of Luverne was going west on West St. Germain Street when officers say he failed to yield and struck a vehicle driven by 38-year-old Safiya Hussein of St. Cloud. Hussein's vehicle then hit a pickup that was stopped at the stop sign.

Hussein was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for minor non-life threatening injuries.

Bernard was given a ticket for failing to yield the right of way, no proof of insurance, and no insurance.

