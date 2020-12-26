One Hurt in Sherburne County Crash

BIG LAKE -- An Isanti woman was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Big Lake Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 10:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 5.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Callie Olson, of Big Lake, was heading south on County Road 5 with a green light, when another vehicle heading east on Highway 10, ran a red light and struck Olson's vehicle.

Olson was not hurt.

The driver of the second vehicle, 53-year-old Tracy Olson of Isanti, was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.