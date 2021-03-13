One Hurt in Crash Near Pierz

PIERZ -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Pierz on Friday. The incident happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and 213th Street in Platte Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says a vehicle driven by 44-year-old Margot Vennes of Pierz was going south on Highway 25 and a vehicle driven by 46-year-old Heather Boyd of Brainerd was going west on 213th Street. Authorities say Boyd failed to yield at the intersection and crashed into Vennes' vehicle.

Vennes was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Boyd was not hurt.

Get our free mobile app