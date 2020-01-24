One Hurt in Crash at Camp Ripley

CAMP RIPLEY -- A two-vehicle crash inside Camp Ripley sent a man to the hospital Friday.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Infantry Road just before 8:00 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Tyler Fish of Blackduck was traveling north on Infantry Road when 40-year-old Mark Wood of Rogers pulled out from a parking lot, colliding with Fish's vehicle.

Wood was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries. Fish was not hurt.