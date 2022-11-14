One Car Crash Near Pierz Friday

PIERZ (WJON News) - Slippery roads on Friday caused a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a one-vehicle crash Friday just after 9:00 am about ten miles North of Pierz.

Officials say 20-year-old Andrew Meyer of Little Falls lost control on an icy stretch of road and rolled into the ditch.

He was sent to St. Gabriel’s hospital by ambulance and then sent to St. Cloud Hospital. A passenger, 19-year-old Camdyn Gumiela, was taken to St. Gabriel’s hospital by car with minor injuries.