One Candidate Files for Two Council Seats in Rice

RICE -- The city of Rice had only one candidate file for two city council seats at Tuesday's candidate filing deadline.

The seats currently held by Paula Kampa and Emily Walters both expire at the end of this year.

City Clerk Julie Fandal says Kampa is the only person to file for the city council positions. Fandel says with only one name on the November ballot, they will wait to see if there are any write in candidates.

If none, Fandel says the council will then look to either interview or appoint someone to fill that position.

Mayor Brian Skroch is running unopposed.