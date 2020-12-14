Omaha Blanks Huskies Sunday

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team fell 2-0 to the University of Omaha Sunday night at the NCHC bubble in Omaha. The Huskies are now 4-2 on the season.

SCSU outshot the Mavericks 41-21 in the loss. Huskies goalie Joey Lamoreaux made 19 saves, while Omaha goalie Austin Roden stopped all 41 shots he saw in the Mavs' win.

The Huskies' 12 points on the season put them in the second place in the NCHC, five points behind 5-1-1 Minnesota-Duluth.

SCSU will take on North Dakota Wednesday night in Omaha. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.