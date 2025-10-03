June 3, 1929 - October 2, 2025

Olivia Margaret Maciej, 96 year old resident of Little Falls formerly of Bowlus, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2025, at St. Otto's Care Center in Little Falls. She will be profoundly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus on Thursday, October 9 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 8 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls and from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Thursday, October 9 at the church. Parish Prayers will be said at 4:00 P.M.. A Rosary will be said at 5:00 P.M. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Olivia was born on June 3, 1929, in Agram Township, Morrison County, to Fred and Alma (Dehler) Stumpf. She attended school in Agram Township until the eighth grade, after which she began a life defined by unwavering faith, dedication to family, and profound compassion for others. On June 5, 1951, she married Alois Maciej in Pierz, Minnesota. Together, they built a life filled with love and laughter in Two Rivers Township, where they welcomed seven children: Donald, Joan, Mike, Arnie, Mary, Laura and Steve. She was a faithful member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Bowlus, where she generously served as a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Altar Rosary Society, and enjoyed her time with the St. Francis Mission Group. Her faith was the cornerstone of her life and deeply influenced those around her.

Her family will remember the warmth and kindness she extended to everyone she encountered. Olivia's love for her family was immeasurable, and she took great joy in her children and grandchildren, who brought her endless pride and happiness. Her grandchildren remember the sleep overs at Grandma’s and the wonderful crispy edge pancakes and cinnamon rolls. She will be remembered for her fried chicken and banana bread. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Olivia is survived by her children, Donald (Linda) Maciej, Arnie (Cindy) Maciej, Mary (Gary) Aschenbrenner, Laura (Greg) Berends, Steve (Robin) Maciej; daughter in law, Mary Jo Maciej; 15 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren; brother, Wilbert (Mary Rose) Stumpf and brother-in-law, Richard Long.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Alois; daughter, Joan in March of 1990; son, Mike in June of 2024; siblings, Jerome (Beverly) Stumpf, Leo (Phyllis) Stumpf, Melvin (Mary Ann) Stumpf, Mildred (Felix) Bieniek and Mary Ann Long.