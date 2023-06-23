Oliver Stanley Rudolph, 94, St. Cloud formerly of Harding

October 8, 1928 - June 22, 2023

Oliver S. Rudolph, 94, year old resident of St. Cloud formerly of Harding, MN passed away on Thursday, June 22, at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud, MN. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN with Father David Maciej officiating.. A visitation will be held on 9:00 A.M. until the hour of the service at the church on Wednesday. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery.

Oliver Stanley Rudolph was born on October 8, 1928 in Pulaski Township, Morrison County, Minnesota to the late Valentine "Val" and Sophie (Skwira) Rudolph. Oliver attended District #123 Country School and he attended Little Falls Community High School. He was drafted into the United States Army in September of 1953 and was honorably discharged in October of 1954. Oliver returned to Pulaski Township after serving his Country. He would farm for the next 70 years in Pulaski Township. He was united in marriage to Lucille Schommer on August 19, 1978 and she died on December 5, 1993. Oliver was then united in marriage to Marie Euteneuer on May 30, 2002 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Harding, MN. The couple made their home in Harding. Oliver enjoyed a good card game of golf, old time music, dancing polkas in New Ulm, Gibbon and Waite Park. He loved to travel to the West Coast and Washington DC. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus St. Isadore Council, Holy Name Society and Holy Cross Catholic Church. Oliver was also a member of the Heartland Polka Swingers.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marie Rudolph of St. Cloud; brother, Arthur of Albert Lea; 15 nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Val and Sophie Rudolph; wife, Lucille Rudolph; brothers, Jerome Rudolph, Alan Rudolph and Arthur Rudolph and a sister, Virginette Schreiner.