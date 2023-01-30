Older Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud; Storage Containers Broken Into

The St. Cloud Police Department are reporting a stolen vehicle on the 300 block of 3rd Avenue South. The vehicle is a 1969 white Chevy Suburban with Minnesota license plate 797549. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this is a unique vehicle that would be hard not to notice. It is pictured above.

St. Cloud Police are also reporting a burglary on the 800 block of 33rd Street South in St. Cloud. Mages says three storage containers were broken into and miscellaneous equipment was taken.

Waite Park Police are reporting theft from vehicle on Park Meadows Drive. Mages says a vehicle was entered and a GPS was taken along with some spare change.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Alicia Mages it is available below.