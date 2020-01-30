Officials Set 2020 Walleye Harvest for Lake Mille Lacs

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the eight Chippewa bands with fishing rights on Lake Mille Lacs have set the 2020 walleye harvest.

Once again this year, the safe harvest limit has been set at 150,000 pounds. Licensed anglers will be able to take 87,800 pounds while tribal fishing will be allowed 62,200 pounds of walleye.

The open water regulations may be adjusted depending on the success of the ice fishing season's harvest. The DNR will announce open-water fishing regulations for Mille Lacs in late March.

