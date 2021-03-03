DNR Seeking Input on Mille Lacs Lake Management Plan

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has completed a draft of its 5-year management plan for Mille Lacs Lake.

The public review and comment period on the draft plan is underway now through April 2nd. You can view the plan on the Mille Lacs Lake website and take an online survey.

There will also be a public meeting on March 23rd where DNR staff will give a presentation summarizing the draft plan and answer questions.

The management plan includes species-specific goals for walleye, northern pike, and bass.

The plan also includes information gathered from a 2019 survey of users on what is important to them.