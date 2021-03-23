DNR Allowing One Walleye for Early-Season Anglers on Mille Lacs

ST. PAUL -- Good news for anglers who like to fish for walleye on Mille Lacs Lake. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says early season anglers will be able to keep one fish between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches.

The one-walleye limit will be in place for two weeks in May starting with the opening weekend of May 15th and running through May 31st.

Catch-and-release regulations will be from June 1st through June 30th.

A two-week closure returns for the first two weeks in July to help reduce hooking mortality, before catch-and-release returns from July 16th through September 15th.

Get our free mobile app

The DNR is scheduling a return to a one-walleye limit for the late-season from September 16th through November 30th. However, the fall harvest will depend on how much of the state's allocation remains as September approaches.

The state's 2021 harvest number of 87,800 pounds remains unchanged from last year.