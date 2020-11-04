Walleye Bag Limit Altered on Upper Red Lake This Winter

RED LAKE -- There's a change to the walleye bag limit on Upper Red Lake north of Bemidji.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has lowered the bag limit for the upcoming ice fishing season from four walleye per day to three per day. Only one of the fish can be longer than 17 inches.

The DNR is encouraging you to bring a good measuring device as many of the fish are just below or just above 17 inches.

The DNR says heavy winter fishing pressure over the last four years prompted the change.

The Red Lake Nation and the DNR manage the walleye harvest under a joint harvest plan.

The open water harvest regulations will be announced after the ice fishing season.