Minnesota Couple Gets Engaged on Upper Red Lake Ice Crack

Only in Minnesota. We all have heard about the huge ice crack that happened on Upper Red Lake on Monday that resulted in over 100 people that needed to be rescued. In that crowd was a newly engaged couple, so new that they had literally just gotten engaged on the drifting ice.

Kare11 shared the unique proposal story of Andy LeBarge and Lydia Thole from Keewatin, Minnesota. They were out fishing on Upper Red Lake Monday when they heard and felt the ice crack, but thought that if anything was serious someone would come and alert them. So they kept fishing, which was goof for Andy because he had bigger plans for the day.

Get our free mobile app

He told Lydia that he had tied a special lure to her line and she had a fish on. She went to reel it up to find an engagement ring tied to the end of the line. Andy was on one knee, and Lydia said yes.

Later that day, Andy and Lydia were part of a group that was rescued by boat to be brought back to shore. Most people would probably be a little sad that their proposal story ended in that way, but both Andy and Lydia were very chill about the whole thing. They are excited to have a good story to share, and are hoping to get married next September.

Everyone thinks that their own proposal story is the best, but I think Andy and Lydia might be able to give everyone else a run for their money. Congrats to these love birds! Wishing you two a lifetime of happiness and safe ice-fishing trips.

Cozy Up at This New Coffee Shop in Long Prairie