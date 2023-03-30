Smile Minnesota! Unique Markings on Cute Cow Will Help With That

Smile Minnesota! Unique Markings on Cute Cow Will Help With That

Photo by CLARA METIVIER BEUKES on Unsplash

Need to put a smile on your face?

There are days we all could use just that and I think I have just the thing to make you smile today and it's a cute calf with unique markings that I for one have never seen before.

Get our free mobile app

Country girl here! I grew up about twenty-minutes north of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota in a small little town called Ogema. Technically, I grew up in the country. Though I grew up in the country, our family didn't farm. But with neighbors on both sides that did, I saw a lot of cows in my lifetime and not one of them ever had unique markings quite like the ones on a little calf born recently in Australia.

Looking around for a good news story for a change, rather than all the negative ones. I came across something on the Good News Network about a Holstein calf born that was named Happy. Once you see that the little guy has a smiley face marking on one side of his body, you can't help but do just that, smile. I mean just look at the cute little "Happy" calf.

Good News Network reports, one of the owners Megan Coster shared;

Get our free mobile app

We've seen some number sevens or love hearts on the head, and a few strange marking, but we've never seen anything resembles a smiley face before

When she got a photo of Happy she even thought maybe someone had graffitied parts of the smiley face on him, but turns out the unique markings are 100% real. Thanks to his cute smiley face, he will serve more as a mascot for workers and to bring joy and a smile to other people's face. Which is exactly what Happy did for me and I thought I'd pass along to you Minnesota!

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)

45 Movies Filmed In The State Of Minnesota

10 Things All Minnesotans Can Relate to

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State

Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state

 

 

 

Filed Under: Calf with a Smiley Face, Cow with a Smiley Face, Cute Cow, Cute Cow will make you smile, Feel Good News Story of the Day, Feel Good Story, Happy the calf, Smile Minnesota
Categories: From Around Central Minnesota, Pets
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON