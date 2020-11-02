DNR Announces Winter Walleye Harvest Limits on Mille Lacs

GARRISON -- Anglers who ice fish on Mille Lacs Lake will be able to keep one walleye again this winter. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the same regulations as the last two winter seasons.

Anglers will be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one longer than 28 inches.

Last year, anglers spent a record of more than 3-million hours ice fishing on Mille Lacs, in part due to poor ice conditions on other large Minnesota lakes. In years past, anglers put in about two-million hours fishing Mille Lacs in the wintertime.

The open water regulations for 2021 will be set next March.