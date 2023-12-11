Odette “Frenchy” Sabine Pelarske (nee Glanard), 99, St. Cloud

March 18, 1924 - December 8, 2023

A Gathering of Family and friends will be on Saturday, December 16, 2023 from 11 am - 2 pm at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Odette "Frenchy" Sabine Pelarske (nee Glanard), age 99 of St. Cloud who died Friday, December 8, 2023.

A Memorial Mass celebration will be held at a later date.

Born March 18, 1924 in France, and known to many as “Frenchy”, she met and married Army solider Joseph Pelarske in Paris, France during WWII. She was an entrepreneur opening and owning Frenchy’s Dinner Club (f.k.a as The Gay Spot and Frenchy’s Gay Spot) from 1946 until the early 1990s. She specialized in French cuisine and introduced several other delicacies to the area.

Frenchy (Odette) is survived by children; Mariette, Joseph, Jr., Michel, James (Sharri) and John. Grandchildren, Jason, Aimee (Terry) Nathe, Brian (Alexandra), Sarah (James) Koch, Dylan, Sam (Alfredo) Soto, Rachel (JR) Ward, Alix, Max (Megan); great-grandchildren, Paige Nathe, Kyle Nathe, Eloise Koch, Margot Koch, Rilie Hawk, Lillian Guyer, Lexie Ward, Madisynn Ward, Carter Ward, Emilyse Ward, Henry Soto as well as many extended relatives in France.

She was preceded in death by husband Joseph, son, Martin and daughter-in-law, Lisa.