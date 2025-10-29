ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - We've had three-quarters of an inch of rain this week, but we're still behind normal for both rainfall and snowfall for the month.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had 0.76" of an inch of rain at St. Cloud Sky Central Airport on Monday and Tuesday. We've had 1.20 inches of rain in October so far, which is about 1.20 inches below normal. We're also 2.56 inches below normal since September 1st.

And, for those of you wondering, we're also an inch below normal for snow so far this month. We typically get about 0.80 of an inch in October, but of course, we haven't had any snowflakes yet this year.

The only precipitation through Halloween will be some scattered flurries/sprinkles early morning through mid-afternoon on Friday. Any precipitation on Friday is expected to end by sunset.