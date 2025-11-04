October 1, 1950 - November 1, 2025

Eugene John “Geno” Hintze, 75 year old resident of Osakis passed away on Saturday, November 1 at Alomere Hospital in Alexandria, MN. A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 10 at 11:00 AM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Rev.Tony Romaine officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 A.M. on Monday, November 10.

Eugene John Hintze was born October 1, 1950 in Mankato, MN to Merlin John and Ruth Rhoda (Putrah) Hintze. He attended school at the Minnesota School for the Deaf in Faribault, MN and graduated in 1970. He was united in marriage to LuAnn Marie Schmidthuber on April 14, 1979 at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault, MN. Throughout his life, Gene worked for the following businesses, Winco and McQuay International in LeCenter before moving to the Crosby-Ironton area in1996. He spent the last of his working days at Northstar Plating in Brainerd and retired in 2013 before moving to Swanville, MN, and most recently to Osakis, MN in 2023.

Geno enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing, telling lots of stories, attending his grandchildren’s events and spending time with his family at Wausota Resort in Squaw Lake, MN.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife LuAnn of 46 years; children Morgan (Jon) Zellmer of Little Falls, MN and Marshall (Kristen) Hintze of Devils Lake, ND; mother-in-law, Joann (Roger) Gunderson of Kettle River, MN, grandchildren Claire, Lainey and Samuel all of Little Falls, MN and Collyns and Hawkins of Devils Lake, ND; sister-in-law Cindy (Tom) Smith of LeCenter, MN and brother-in-law Richard Schmidthuber of Crosby, MN, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and friends in the deaf community.

Geno was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Michael Schmidthuber and father-in-law, Elmer Schmidthuber.