Oakland Rallies, Tops Twins

The Minnesota Twins could not close out a close one against the A's on Saturday night. Oakland now controls the series 2-1.

The Twins hit the ground running with a lead-off home run from Mitch Garver and a solo shot from Nelson Cruz two batters later.

Oakland got on the board in the top of the seventh, putting up three points to take the lead. Minnesota came back to lead 4-3 in the bottom of the inning with a lead-off home run from Miguel Sano and some smart running from Jonathan Schoop a little while later.

The A's sealed the win in the top of the ninth, scoring two more and edging out Minnesota 5-4.

Jose Berrios threw for four strikeouts and five hits in over five innings of work. Taylor Rogers struggled in the final inning of the game, throwing only one strikeout and giving up three hits.

The Twins fall to 59-38 and will play the fourth and final game of the series on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.