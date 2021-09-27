Nyabuom T. Miyoang, 27, Seattle (formerly of St. Cloud)

October 12, 1993 – September, 13, 2021

A Celebration of Life in remembrance of Nyabuom Miyoang will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud, MN. There will be a visitation held from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow at North Star Cemetery in St. Cloud, MN. The daughter of Tongyik Kuerkow and Nyalat Minydhoat, Nyabuom was born in Kenya October 12, 1993. They moved to the United States in 1994 as a family where they lived in multiple states across the U.S. She, her parents and younger siblings settled in Minnesota in 2002. After losing her mother in 2011, Nyabuom’s passion for caring for people was ignited. Nyabuom attended St. Cloud Tech High School where she enjoyed volleyball, track and field, science and hanging out with friends. She graduated in 2012. Nyabuom began her pursuit in nursing at St. Cloud Technical Community College. She then moved to Seattle, Washington in 2016 where she continued her knack for caring for others.

Favorite memories share by her family:

“Nyabuom was very determined and when she had her mind set on something she would go for it.” -Tongyik (Father)

“Nyabuom had natural beauty that would light up any room.” -Nyapal (Sister)

“Nyabuom was goofy, fun, and energetic with everything we did.” -Kuerkow (Brother)

“Nyabuom always had a way to put a smile on anyone’s face.” -Nyakuoth (Sister)

If Nyalat, her mother were still alive, we believe mom’s favorite memory of Nyabuom was the fact that she made it to the U.S. out of the four siblings that didn’t survive back in Africa; she was truly a blessing.

She will be greatly missed by all, but her bright smile will not be forgotten.