NWS: Highs in the 30s This Weekend, Snow Possible

UNDATED -- Big changes in temperatures are coming. Highs in the 60s and 70s for the next few days will crash into the 30s and 40s by late week and this weekend.

Below normal temperatures will continue into mid-October before moderating back toward normal for the third week of the month.

National Weather Service

Some locations could see their first snow of the season on Thursday and Friday, but it is too early to speculate on snowfall amounts.