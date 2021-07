DULUTH -- Increasing northeast winds will result in a HIGH risk for rip currents Wednesday for the Lake Superior beaches of Duluth and Superior, including Park Point Beach and Wisconsin Point.

Dangerous currents are expected to develop due to the northeast winds, which may be life-threatening to anyone entering the water.

